European equities mixed heading into weekend

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :European stocks were mixed Friday, falling in London but rising in Frankfurt and Paris, with investor sentiment subdued due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, dealers said.

Approaching midday, London stocks were down 0.4 percent, while Frankfurt added 0.2 percent and Paris gained 0.5 percent.

"We look set for a quiet end to the week, as we head towards the weekend and a shortened US session, in the wake of yesterday's Thanksgiving holiday," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

"Asia markets traded in a fairly subdued fashion. Markets in Europe also appear to be taking a pause as we come to the end of the week.

"This end-of-week caution appears to be predicated on concern over the short-term economic outlook, as the extension of tighter restrictions on economic activity in France, Germany and the UK creates further uncertainty over the potential for permanent economic scarring as we head into 2021." Nevertheless, Asian markets maintained their upward momentum Friday, as investors continued to take heart from the prospect of vaccines being rolled out in the next few weeks.

Hopes are high that with at least three in the pipeline, life can begin to get back to normal next year and give a much-needed boost to the battered global economy.

"The vaccine story is undoubtedly good news; however there is some concern as to what the economic landscape will look like when we come out of the other side of winter," cautioned Hewson.

Adding to the upbeat mood are easing worries about US political uncertainty after Joe Biden's election win and Donald Trump's announcement Thursday that while he thinks the vote was rigged he will step aside if the Electoral College hands him defeat next month.

However, the rally has been kept in check by a frightening surge in virus infections across the United States and Europe, with some other countries including Japan and South Korea now seeing spikes.

There are also worries about a further acceleration in the US after millions ignored official advice and travelled across the country to celebrate Thanksgiving, with top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci saying he expected to see "a surge superimposed upon a surge" after the holiday.

The increase in new cases has forced governments to reimpose lockdowns and other economically painful containment measures that have raised concerns about the already stuttering recovery.

- Key figures around 1130 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.4 percent at 6,336.65 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent at 13,318.71 Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.5 percent at 5,591.66 EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.4 percent at 3,523.78 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 26,644.71 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 26,894.68 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,408.31 (close) New York - Dow: Closed for a holiday Thursday Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1923 from $1.1913 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3359 from $1.3358 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 104.02 Yen from 104.26 yen Euro/pound: UP at 89.26 pence from 89.19 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.8 percent at $45.33 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $48.12