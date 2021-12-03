European equities move higher at open

London, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :European stock markets advanced Friday in opening deals, mirroring gains across most Asian markets on easing Omicron concerns ahead of key US data.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to 7,165.33 points, compared with the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX won 0.8 percent to 15,378.45 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.8 percent to 6,849.80.