European equities sink in early deals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Europe's major stock markets sank in early deals on Friday, as investors digested the latest corporate earnings and took profits from strong gains the previous day.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dived 1.0 percent to 7,007.

53 points. And in the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 1.2 percent to 15,449.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.5 percent to 6,603.78.

Equities also fell in Asia, setting them up to end a volatile week on a negative note as China's regulatory crackdown continued to spook investors.