European equities slide at open after Asia losses

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :European stocks opened lower Friday, mirroring Asian losses, as investors fretted over jobless claims data and stalled stimulus talks in the United States, fraught China tensions, and surging virus cases.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 1.4 percent to 6,122.79 points compared with the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index shed 1.6 percent to 4,955.08 points and Frankfurt'sDAX 30 dived 1.8 percent to 12,867.07.