European equities slide in early deals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :European stocks slid Thursday in early deals as investors nervously awaited data forecast to show that the coronavirus-wracked US economy shrank by more than a third in the second quarter.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.9 percent to 6,075.60 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 sank 1.

3 percent to 12,651.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent to 4,929.59.

"The mood in the market has turned jittery as investors look ahead to US GDP data," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve pledged to provide as much support as necessary for the US economy, with early gains reversed by fears of a fresh wave of virus infections could shatter the global recovery.