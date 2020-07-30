UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Equities Slide In Early Deals

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 01:30 PM

European equities slide in early deals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :European stocks slid Thursday in early deals as investors nervously awaited data forecast to show that the coronavirus-wracked US economy shrank by more than a third in the second quarter.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.9 percent to 6,075.60 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 sank 1.

3 percent to 12,651.99 points and the Paris CAC 40 index shed 0.6 percent to 4,929.59.

"The mood in the market has turned jittery as investors look ahead to US GDP data," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

Asian stocks were mixed Thursday after the Federal Reserve pledged to provide as much support as necessary for the US economy, with early gains reversed by fears of a fresh wave of virus infections could shatter the global recovery.

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Why did Tania Aidrus and Dr. Zafar Mirza step down ..

12 minutes ago

India records a single-day spike of 52,123 COVID-1 ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths with 1114 new cases dur ..

1 hour ago

Hajj pilgrims to perform Waqoof-e-Arafat today

1 hour ago

Pakistan’s elite sportspersons get behind the me ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General Welcomes Mechanism for Accel ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.