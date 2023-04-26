European exchanges close lower except Germany

(@FahadShabbir)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :European stock exchanges closed lower Wednesday except for Germany.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, fell 1.89 points, or 0.4%, to finish at 467.08.

The UK's FTSE 100 decreased 21 points, or 0.

27%, to end the session at 7,891. France's CAC 40 was down 42, or 0.56%, to 7,531.

Italy's FTSE MIB, meanwhile, declined 283 points, or 1.03%, to close at 27,253.

Spain's IBEX 35 was the worst performer of the day, plummeting 116 points, or 1.23%, to end the day at 9,290.

Germany's DAX 30, on the other hand, rose only eight points, or 0.05%, to finish the day flat at 15,872.