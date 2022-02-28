European Fair Play Movement shows support for Ukraine

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The European Fair Play Movement showed its support for Ukraine in the wake of Moscow's war on the country.

The organization said it shares the same Blue & Yellow colors with Ukraine, adding that it "firmly condemns and rejects all wars." "The only way to create harmony in our world today is through peace and dialogue," it said, and called upon "all sporting bodies to play their role (the largest community in the world) in asking Russia's political leadership to remember the sense of Sports Values.

" It reminded that Fair Play referees the "friendship" with "respect" to one another but it only occurs in a "peaceful environment." "The blindness of the Russian leadership is cruel and totally unacceptable and puts in danger the life of innocent people," the organization said.

The European Fair Play Movement is a non-governmental organization that seeks to promote "Fair Play" and "tolerance" in sports and everyday life in Europe.