UrduPoint.com

European Fair Play Movement Shows Support For Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 05:30 PM

European Fair Play Movement shows support for Ukraine

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The European Fair Play Movement showed its support for Ukraine in the wake of Moscow's war on the country.

The organization said it shares the same Blue & Yellow colors with Ukraine, adding that it "firmly condemns and rejects all wars." "The only way to create harmony in our world today is through peace and dialogue," it said, and called upon "all sporting bodies to play their role (the largest community in the world) in asking Russia's political leadership to remember the sense of Sports Values.

" It reminded that Fair Play referees the "friendship" with "respect" to one another but it only occurs in a "peaceful environment." "The blindness of the Russian leadership is cruel and totally unacceptable and puts in danger the life of innocent people," the organization said.

The European Fair Play Movement is a non-governmental organization that seeks to promote "Fair Play" and "tolerance" in sports and everyday life in Europe.

Related Topics

World Sports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Same All

Recent Stories

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i G ..

Wrapping a Phenomenal Pre-order Phase, realme 9i Goes on Sale in Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani n ..

Pakistan embassy to evacuate remaining Pakistani national from Ukraine

45 minutes ago
 UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Funct ..

UVAS holds seminar on “Sensitization about Functioning and Working of Drug & P ..

46 minutes ago
 Indians who sent fake threatening message to Austr ..

Indians who sent fake threatening message to Australian player exposed

54 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL s ..

Ramiz Raja credits crowds for phenomenal HBL PSL success

2 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>