European Farms, Wildlife Parched In Post-heatwave Drought

1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 10:50 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Farmers, private households and wildlife around Europe are suffering in a drought following last month's record temperatures that scorched much of the continent.

The record June heatwave which smashed all-time temperature records in France may have passed -- for now -- but there has also been little rainfall in recent weeks to alleviate water shortages.

In Spain, grape and tomato farmers who depend on water from winter rains that are stored in the soil have seen their crops wilt.

In Germany, low water levels forced authorities to cut back on boat travel on the Elbe and Oder rivers.

And across the border in France, water restrictions around the country saw families cut back as supplies dwindled.

While water shortages are nothing new in countries like France, the ferocious heatwave that hit Europe last month has aggravated the problem.

At least 10 countries, from the Netherlands to Slovakia, sweltered in the hottest June since records began, Meteo France weather forecaster Etienne Kapikian said on Twitter.

In France, 61 of the country's 96 mainland regions, or "departments", saw water restrictions on Tuesday, according to the state-run water restrictions website Propluvia.

People in some areas were told not to wash their car or water plants, with restrictions elsewhere calling for a total cutback on all but essential use, such as drinking water.

The measure particularly hit French farmers, with a string of "crisis" alerts banning water for agricultural purposes.

In the central Cher department, where authorities have issued such alerts in several areas, farmers were trying to adapt to extreme temperatures.

"We try our best to manage (our water consumption) early in spring and change the kind of crops we grow," Arnaud Lespagnol, president of the FDSEA farmers union in Cher, told French tv channel BFM.

