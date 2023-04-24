European leaders vow to boost North Sea wind energy production

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ostend, Belgium, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Nine European countries pledged at a summit Monday to massively scale up wind power generation in the North Sea to further climate goals and durably move further away from dependency on Russian fossil fuel supplies.

EU members France, Germany, Ireland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, along with Britain and Norway, signed on to the ambition, set out in a declaration during a summit in Belgium's coastal town of Ostend.

At the same time, leaders underscored the need to defend the existing and future offshore infrastructure, following recent reports of a Russian spy vessel in the North Sea and last year's sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The collective goal is to boost offshore wind power generation to 120 gigawatts by 2030 -- from just 30 GW today -- and at least 300 GW by 2050.

That will go to help meet Europe's drive for a carbon-neutral future and in response to energy "blackmail" from Russia as it pursues its war in Ukraine, they said.

"Because of Russia's brutal war on Ukraine, it has made it absolutely clear that we need to produce more energy ourselves," said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The European Union has calculated that installing enough offshore wind turbines to reach that capacity in 2050 will cost 800 billion Euros ($900 billion).

"We will take all relevant and appropriate steps to accelerate regulatory and permitting processes for renewable energy and the related grid infrastructure," the leaders said.

The ambition was to make the North Sea "the biggest green power plant in the world," Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a news conference flanked by the other leaders.