UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Members Of UN Security Council Request Meeting On N. Korea: Diplomats

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

European members of UN Security Council request meeting on N. Korea: diplomats

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :European countries with seats on the UN Security Council have requested that the panel meet to discuss North Korea's latest missile launches, diplomats said Friday.

France, Estonia, Ireland, Norway and Britain have asked for a closed-door meeting of the council on Tuesday, the diplomats said.

Separately, a UN sanctions committee focused on nuclear-armed North Korea has asked its experts to investigate Pyongyang's launch of missiles on Thursday, diplomats said.

The panel is composed of the same 15 countries that sit on the Security Council. The request to the experts was made Friday in a closed-door meeting of the committee.

North Korea launched two weapons from its east coast Thursday, with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga calling them ballistic missiles.

It was North Korea's first substantive provocation since Joe Biden took power as US president in January.

The sanctions committee met after an urgent request made Thursday by the United States.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Norway Pyongyang Same Ireland Estonia United States North Korea January From

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

8 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

8 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

8 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

8 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.