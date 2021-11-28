UrduPoint.com

European Ministers Begin Channel Migrant Talks In Calais

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:00 PM

European ministers begin Channel migrant talks in Calais

Calais, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Ministers responsible for immigration from France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands met in the northern French port of Calais on Sunday to discuss ways of preventing migrants crossing the Channel by boat.

Britain was not invited following a row between French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sparked by the deaths of at least 27 people in an unprecedented accident in the busy shipping lane on Wednesday.

