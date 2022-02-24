UrduPoint.com

European Nations Sign 7-bn-euro Drone Contract

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 11:00 PM

European nations sign 7-bn-euro drone contract

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Germany, France, Italy and Spain signed Thursday a 7.1-billion-euro contract to build and operate a fleet of surveillance drones, said Airbus, leader of the consortium of defence firms tapped for the project.

Baptised Eurodrone, the twin-motor aircraft with a 30-metre wingspan similar to some commercial planes, will be able to carry out intelligence-gathering, surveillance as well as combat operations.

The remotely-piloted 10-tonne drone, to be built by a consortium lead by Airbus, will be capable of operating for 20 hours and help provide round-the-clock surveillance capability for European nations.

The first Eurodrones are expected to take flight in 2026 and the contract is for 20 systems that include two ground control stations and three drones each.

Eurodrone "will deliver the most advanced Unmanned Aerial System in its segment, generate more than 7,000 high-tech jobs within the industry and will strengthen European industrial sovereignty, know-how and collaboration between nations," said Mike Schoellhorn, chief excutive of Airbus' defence and space subsidiary.

The project, which has already been seven years in development, also includes Italian defence firm Leonardo and France's Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the Rafale fighter jet.

It was launched in 2015 after several attempts to build a European drone failed to bear fruit. Eurodrone should permit the continent to recover some lost ground in the development of drones and reduce dependence upon the US Reaper and Israeli Heron drones currently in use.

Related Topics

Drone France Lead Spain Italy 2015 Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

3 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

5 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

6 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

6 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>