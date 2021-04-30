UrduPoint.com
European Nations Vow Continuing Security Support For Sahel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:30 PM

European nations vow continuing security support for Sahel

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Four European countries on Friday pledged to continue their security support for nations in the troubled Sahel region.

The statement from France, Germany, Italy and Spain was issued in Madrid as the bodies of three Europeans killed in Burkina Faso this week arrived in Spain.

"We will continue existing initiatives to support the armies of the region, as well as the gendarmerie and internal security forces in their operations, training and capacity building," the statement said.

The bodies of two Spanish journalists and an Irish wildlife activist who were murdered on an anti-poaching patrol in southeastern Burkina Faso were flown to Spain on Friday.

Journalists David Beriain and Roberto Fraile were accompanying Rory Young, head of the Chengeta Wildlife group, in the Arly National Park on Monday when they were attacked.

