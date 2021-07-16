UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European New Car Sales Still Below Pre-Covid Level

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 11:20 AM

European new car sales still below pre-Covid level

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Europe's new car market sold 1.5 million fewer vehicles in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019, sector data showed Friday.

With 5.4 million units moved off dealers' lots, the market did gain 25.2 percent from the Covid-hit first half of 2020, but remained well behind the nearly seven million sales racked up in the first six months of 2019, the European automobile Manufacturers' Association reported.

On a one-year comparison, i.e. the first half of 2021 versus the same period in 2020, Italy posted a jump of 51.

4 percent for the strongest gain, while Belgium reported the worst result with a drop of 16.3 percent.

The Volkswagen group that includes brands such as Audi, Porsche and Skoda, accounted for 26.4 percent of the market this year, while Stellantis, which owns Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep, among others, was close behind, at 23.1 percent.

Among other brands, BMW-Mini, Hyundai-Kia and Toyota increased their market share, while Ford and Daimler slipped back.

Related Topics

Vehicles Car Same Italy Belgium 2019 2020 Market From Audi Toyota Share Volkswagen Jeep Ford Fiat Peugeot Porsche Million

Recent Stories

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

29 minutes ago

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by ..

33 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.