UrduPoint.com

European News Agencies Launch Joint Brussels Newsroom

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2022 | 04:30 PM

European news agencies launch joint Brussels newsroom

Brussels, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :A coalition of European news agencies, backed by funding from the European Commission, launched a new joint newsroom in Brussels on Tuesday.

The 16 agencies -- dpa, AFP, AGERPRES, ANSA, APA, ATA, Belga, BTA, EFE, Europa Press, FENA, HINA, MIA, STA, Tanjug and TASR -- will share some resources to improve their coverage of European events.

Journalists from the smaller European agencies will share workspaces in Belga's Brussels headquarters and offices near EU headquarters, as well as training opportunities, experience and know-how.

The hope is that by working more as a network, the agencies' pooled resources will provide a deeper understanding of European news to readers in their home national markets.

"More than ever, we need European news, we need to bring different perspectives together, because the challenges that we face go far beyond one single country," EU Commission vice president Vera Jourova was to tell the launch event.

"Let's mention the current war launched by Russia against Ukraine, spiking energy prices or climate change.

These issues know no borders, and to better grasp the full picture, your readers need a cross-border dimension." The European Commission has provided 1.76 million Euros ($1.75 million) to fund the project, which is coordinated by Germany's dpa, and will cover the operating costs until at least the end of 2023.

According to an advance copy of her speech seen by AFP, Jourova was to use the event to tout the benefits of a planned EU Media Freedom Act, which will protect journalism in member states.

"We have seen over the past years various forms of pressure on the media. Physical threats, abusive lawsuits, state interference, economic pressure," she was to say.

"It's high time to act. No journalist should be spied on because of their job. No public media should be turned into propaganda media."Press freedom bodies have cried foul several times in recent years as governments in EU member states exerted overt and covert political and economic pressure on independent media.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Job Germany Vera Brussels Market Media Event From Share Million

Recent Stories

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

2 hours ago
 Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha to be released on Netflix

3 hours ago
 Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-econom ..

Pakistan supports China's efforts for socio-economic development in Xinjiang: FO

4 hours ago
 Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

Nation observes Defense, Martyres'Day today

5 hours ago
 Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Wazir ..

Army officer, four soldier martyred in North Waziristan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.