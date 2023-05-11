UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Votes On Curbs For ChatGPT And Other AI

Published May 11, 2023

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :EU lawmakers hold a crucial vote Thursday towards setting restrictions on how AI such as ChatGPT can be used in the European Union.

European Parliament committees will set out their position for upcoming negotiations with EU member states that aim to create a law to prevent abuses in the way artificial intelligence is used, while still giving room for innovation.

The bloc wants to be the global pioneer in regulating the technology, which has ignited public and corporate interest in the past few months.

Brussels' move towards that goal actually started two years ago, with a European Commission proposal. EU member states came up with their negotiation position at the end of last year.

