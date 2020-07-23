UrduPoint.com
European Parliament Warns Could Block EU Budget

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:30 PM

European Parliament warns could block EU budget

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The European Parliament voted by a large majority on Thursday to demand changes to a draft long-term EU budget that was agreed by the 27 member states.

The resolution warned that MEPs would not approve the hard-fought text when they vote later this year and called for negotiations to "improve the proposal."The motion passed by 465 votes to 150.

