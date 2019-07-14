European powers urge dialogue, end to escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Three key European powers on Sunday called for dialogue and an end to the escalation over Iran's nuclear programme, as tensions further intensify between Tehran and the United States.

"We think that the moment has come to act in a responsible way and look for ways to stop the escalation of tensions and to resume dialogue," said a statement by the leaders of Britain, France and Germany issued by the Elysee.

"The risks are such that is is necessary that all the parties take a pause and think about the possible consequences of their actions," it added.