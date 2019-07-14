UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Powers Urge Dialogue, End To Escalation In Iran Nuclear Crisis

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 09:30 PM

European powers urge dialogue, end to escalation in Iran nuclear crisis

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Three key European powers on Sunday called for dialogue and an end to the escalation over Iran's nuclear programme, as tensions further intensify between Tehran and the United States.

"We think that the moment has come to act in a responsible way and look for ways to stop the escalation of tensions and to resume dialogue," said a statement by the leaders of Britain, France and Germany issued by the Elysee.

"The risks are such that is is necessary that all the parties take a pause and think about the possible consequences of their actions," it added.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear France Germany Tehran United States Sunday All

Recent Stories

UAE made strides in establishing a firm foundation ..

1 hour ago

Kerala&#039;s Chief Minister lauds UAE’s humanit ..

1 hour ago

President issues Decree establishing Abu Dhabi Ear ..

3 hours ago

DLD signs MoU with Al Masraf to manage and service ..

3 hours ago

Industrial Production Index rises 16.6% in Q1 2019

3 hours ago

DEWA to communicate with customers on WhatsApp

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.