European powers urge Iran to return to 'full respect' of nuclear deal

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :France, Germany and Britain on Sunday called on Iran to return to "full respect" of its commitments under Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord, they said in a joint statement.

Paris, Berlin and London have sought to salvage the accord meant to limit Iran's nuclear ambitions after it began unravelling when US President Donald Trump pulled out in 2018.