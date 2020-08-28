European schools reopen with smaller classes, shorter lessons

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :European nations are pushing ahead with reopening Primary schools despite a rise in coronavirus cases, with smaller classes, shorter lessons and mask-wearing among the steps adopted to curb infections.

But many parents and teachers worry the measures are not enough, or have been adopted too close to the start of classes to be put in place properly, leading some parents to decide to keep their children at home.

David Rodrigo, a 41-year-old IT specialist from the western Spanish city of Salamanca, said he would not send his two sons aged seven and nine to their school when it re-opens next month because he fears it won't be safe.

While children in general face less severe virus symptoms than do adults, they can infect older family members who live in the same household who are "very, very vulnerable," said Rodrigo, the spokesman of a parents group representing some 60 area families that share his concerns.

"It's a time bomb," he said, adding children will respect social distancing rules for "the first ten seconds".

His group is one of several in Spain, which has one of the fastest virus growth rates in Europe, that wants the government to make it possible for pupils to attend classes remotely until a vaccine or treatment for Covid-19 is found.

But the Spanish government insists children, who have not seen a classroom since March when online learning replace in-person teaching due to the pandemic, must attend classes when schools re-open in September.

It announced Thursday that all children above the age of six will be required to wear masks at all times while in school.

Italy, Europe's first virus hot spot, requires masks for children over six only when they can't respect social distance while Greece has made it mandatory for all students.

The importance of using masks in school during a pandemic is "as obvious as is the use of a seat belt in a car or the need to vaccinate your children," Greek education Minister Niki Kerameus said.