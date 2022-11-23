UrduPoint.com

European Space Agency To Vote On Record Budget, Name New Astronauts

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 12:00 PM

European Space Agency to vote on record budget, name new astronauts

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The European Space Agency will vote on Wednesday on whether to spend billions more Euros to keep up with rising competition in space, as well as unveiling its much-anticipated new crop of astronauts.

The ESA's 22 member states, whose ministers charged with space duties have been meeting in Paris since Tuesday, will decide on meeting the agency's request for a record 18.7 billion euros for new programmes over the next three years.

The figure is more than 25 percent higher than the 14.5 billion euros agreed at the ESA's last ministerial council in 2019.

ESA director-general Josef Aschbacher told AFP that Europe risks "falling out of the race" in space if it does not expand the budget.

Europe faces an increasingly crowded market in space, with competition coming not just from the long-dominant United States but also from rising powers such as China and private companies like billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX.

However the request for countries to open their purse strings comes as Europe struggles against high inflation and an energy crisis.

France called for a united Europe in space on Tuesday.

"At the end of these discussions, there must be a single Europe, a single European space policy and unfailing unity in the face of Chinese ambitions and American ambitions," France's economy minister Bruno Le Maire said at the meeting.

"If we want to be independent, we have to put money on the table." At the opening of the council, Aschbacher stressed that nations would reap a huge economic benefit from their investments.

Each country can choose how much it contributes to the budget, which includes three billion euros for monitoring climate change, 3.3 billion to the Ariane 6 rocket launcher system and three billion to robotic exploration missions, among other projects.

Some of the most difficult negotiations have been about rocket launchers, which are crucial for Europe to be able launch missions into space without outside help.

The ESA has struggled to get off the ground since Russia withdrew its Soyuz rockets earlier this year in response to European sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The job has been made more difficult by delays to the next-generation Ariane 6, which was supposed to have its maiden flight in 2020 but will now blast off at the end of next year.

The ESA has even had to resort to using the Falcon 9 rockets of its rival SpaceX to launch two upcoming scientific missions.

The subject of launchers is regularly a source of "friction" between European countries, said Philippe Baptiste, head of France's National Centre for Space Studies.

But the talks were given a boost on Tuesday when the ESA's biggest contributors France, Germany and Italy announced their support for Ariane 6 as well as the small Vega-C launcher.

The agreement indicated that the countries recognised their "interdependence" in space and paved the way for the launchers to be paid for, said ESA's director of space transportation Daniel Neuenschwander.

Expected to be less controversial are projects that help monitor the impact of climate change back on Earth.

A poll released by the ESA last week showed that nine of 10 European citizens "want to see space used even more to monitor and mitigate climate change," Aschbacher said.

But trickier could be the ESA's 750-million-euro contribution to the European Union's satellite constellation project Iris, which is planned to provide secure communication throughout the bloc from 2027.

The project is mostly funded by the EU, which has different member states than the ESA -- most notably the UK.

Once the budget is adopted, the ESA plans to unveil its latest crop of astronauts -- the agency's first new recruits since 2009.

Between four and six people have been chosen out of more than 22,500 applicants after a long selection process.

One of the new recruits could eventually head to the International Space Station.

Training for the new recruits will begin in April 2023 at the European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, the facility's head Frank De Winne said.

Additionally, the ESA is also expected to announce one or more astronauts with a physical disability -- a first in the history of space travel.

More than 250 people applied for the role after the ESA conducted a "parastronaut feasibility study".

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Energy Crisis China Vote Budget France European Union Job Germany Paris Cologne Italy United Kingdom United States Elon Musk SpaceX Money April 2019 2020 Market From Agreement Race Unity Foods Limited Billion

Recent Stories

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointme ..

PM office receives names for COAS, CJCSC appointments

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 23rd November 2022

3 hours ago
 Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

11 hours ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

11 hours ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.