UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Climb At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 12:40 PM

European stock markets climb at open

London, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the start of trading on Friday, extending gains won thanks to hopes of a fresh US stimulus deal being agreed.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 6,001.

83 points, even as official data revealed weaker-than-expected UK economic growth in August.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index advanced 0.9 percent to 13,042.21 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.4 percent to 4,931.90.

On the corporate front, pan-European stock market operator Euronext said it has agreed to buy the Milan bourse from the London Stock Exchange for 4.33 billion Euros.

Related Topics

Paris Frankfurt Milan Buy United Kingdom London Stock Exchange August Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

10 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

28 minutes ago

Realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

33 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selectio ..

48 minutes ago

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

1 hour ago

PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel to permanently shut its do ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.