European stock markets climb at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose solidly at the open Friday following a strong recovery in Asia at the end of week of big losses for global equities on high inflation concerns.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.6 percent to 7,002.36 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.6 percent to 15,290.44 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent to 6,323.24.