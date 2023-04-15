European stock markets close Friday higher

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :– European stock markets closed higher on Friday.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, was up by 2.7 points, or 0.58%, to close at 466.91.

UK's FTSE 100 rose by 28 points, or 0.

36%, to finish the session at 7,871, while Germany's DAX 30 added 78 points, or 0.5%, to reach 15,807.

France's CAC 40, meanwhile, gained 38 points, or 0.52%, to hit 7,519 at the closing bell.

Italy's FTSE MIB was the best performer of the day, soaring 245 points, or 0.89%, to 27,872.

Spain's IBEX 35 was up 52 points, or 0.57%, to close at 9,362.