European Stock Markets Close Thursday With Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

European stock markets close Thursday with gains

ISTANBUL , April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) -:European stock exchanges closed with gains on Thursday.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, rose 2.35 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 458.94.

The UK's FTSE 100 increased 78 points, or 1.

03%, to end the session at 7,741.

Germany's DAX 30 added 77 points, or 0.5%, to close at 15,597. France's CAC 40 rose eight points, or 0.12%, to finish at almost 7,324.

Italy's FTSE MIB was the best performer of the day, soaring 346 points, or 1.29%, to 27,213.

Spain's IBEX 35, meanwhile, increased 57 points, or 0.62%, to end the day at 9,312.

