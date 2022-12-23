European stock markets close Tuesday higher

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) -:European stocks closed in positive territory Tuesday.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, was up 5.62 points, or 1.29%, at 442.60.

The UK's FTSE 100 added 56 points, or 0.76%, to close at 7,502.

Germany's DAX 30 rose 191 points, or 1.34%, to end the session at 14,497.

France's CAC 40 was the best performer of the day, adding 94 points, or 1.42%, to finish the second trading day of the week at 6,744.

Spain's IBEX 35 rose 68 points, or 0.83%, to 8,327. Italy's FTSE MIB added 333 points, or 1.37%, to 24,636 at the closing bell.