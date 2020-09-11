UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Dip At Open

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

London, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Friday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index easing 0.1 percent to 5,998.92 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dropped 0.3 percent to 13,171.15 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.2 percent to 5,011.88.

Milan's FTSE MIB was down 0.3 percent at 19,763.

38 points, as pan-European stock market operator Euronext on Friday said it is in negotiations with the London Stock Exchange Group to buy the Milan stock market.

LSEG is prepared to sell the Milan exchange to win approval by the EU Commission of its planned purchase of US financial data provider Refinitiv.

Euronext operates the exchanges of Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris.

