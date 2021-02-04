UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Edge Higher At Open

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

European stock markets edge higher at open

London, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets rose slightly at the open on Thursday, as traders pored over results from some of the world's biggest companies.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.2 percent to 6,523.32 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index was up 0.2 percent to 13,964.15 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.2 percent to 5,573.69.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

