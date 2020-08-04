European stock markets extend gains at open

London, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, building on the previous session's strong gains.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged up 0.1 percent to 6,035.51 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index put on 0.

5 percent to 12,715.33 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.6 percent to 4,902.86.

Europe's main indices posted strong gains of between 1.9 and 2.7 percent on Monday on the back of more positive economic data.