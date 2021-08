London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :European stock markets fell further at the open Tuesday on economic recovery concerns as new virus cases pick up speed.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.3 percent to 7,135.02 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropped 0.5 percent to 15,847.09 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 6,801.60.