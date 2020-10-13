European stock markets little changed at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :European stock markets were little changed at the start of trading on Tuesday following a sluggish performance in Tokyo overnight.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.1 percent to 6,006.77 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index fell 0.1 percent to 13,123.96 points and the Paris CAC 40 dropped 0.2 percent to 4,971.31.