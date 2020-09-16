European stock markets mixed at open

London, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets diverged at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London edging lower, but Frankfurt and Paris showing slender gains.

The British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies shed 0.

3 percent to 6,089.91 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 0.1 percent to 13,233.62 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.2 percent to 5,075.98.