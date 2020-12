London, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Europe's leading stock markets opened mixed Friday, mirroring the performance in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.5 percent to 6,522.96 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 13,241.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 5,588.76.