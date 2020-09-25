European stock markets open mixed

London, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets were mixed at the open on Friday, at the end of another volatile week for equities driven by coronavirus developments.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index edged 0.2 percent higher to 5,831.54 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slipped 0.1 percent to 12,591.88 points and the Paris CAC 40 slid 0.4 percent to 4,745.31.