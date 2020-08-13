European stock markets retreat at open

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets retreated at the opening on Thursday with investors taking profits from the strong gains the previous session.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 1.0 percent to 6,214.

57 points, after ending Wednesday with a gain of 2.0 percent.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 13,042.71 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 5,058.86.

Both indices had closed 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday.