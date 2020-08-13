UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stock Markets Retreat At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

European stock markets retreat at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :European stock markets retreated at the opening on Thursday with investors taking profits from the strong gains the previous session.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index slid 1.0 percent to 6,214.

57 points, after ending Wednesday with a gain of 2.0 percent.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 index dipped 0.1 percent to 13,042.71 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.3 percent to 5,058.86.

Both indices had closed 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Paris Market From

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

23 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

26 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

51 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

56 minutes ago

Collective aspiration of Kashmiris is to join Paki ..

1 hour ago

“Apps UP” HUAWEI HMS App Innovation Contest Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.