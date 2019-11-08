European stock markets retreat at open

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Europe's leading stock markets dropped at the start of trading on Friday following a mixed showing in Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.3 percent to 7,381.24 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index lost 0.3 percent to 13,252.27 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 5,870.55.