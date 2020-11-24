UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets 'shrug' At Covid Vaccine News

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

European stock markets 'shrug' at Covid vaccine news

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :European stock markets appeared unmoved Monday by news of fresh Covid vaccine results, as investors mulled glum economic data that could herald another virus-driven downturn.

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said their jointly developed vaccine had shown an average 70-percent effectiveness in trials involving 23,000 people.

The results ranged between 62 and 90 percent efficacy depending on the vaccine dosage.

The announcement came after other trials of drugs developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna announced effectiveness above 90 percent.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index nonetheless ended the day with a decline of almost 0.3 percent, while AstraZeneca's share price gave up 3.8 percent to £80.

In the eurozone, the markets in Frankfurt and Paris were both almost 0.1 percent lower.

"The biggest benefits will be saved for tourism and hospitality," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam forecast.

The British pound rebounded however on reports that Brussels and London were set to unveil a long-awaited post-Brexit trade deal.

"The results of AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine trial result failed to trigger a major rally in equities with the 70-percent efficacy result perhaps disappointing in comparison to the results from Pfizer and Moderna," said AJ Bell analyst Russ Mould.

"In relative terms one can understand why AstraZeneca's result only triggered a shrug of the shoulders from investors." Monday's news came after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech applied for emergency use authorisation for their drug, which could be rolled out next month.

Moderna is expected to make its own application soon.

The need for a vaccine has been underscored by soaring infection and death rates in the US and elsewhere as the northern hemisphere heads into winter, when viruses usually spread more.

Some US states have started imposing new restrictions, while European countries including England and France have already returned to partial lockdowns.

Europe's equity gains were also dented by a closely followed survey that showed economic activity had plunged in November with the fresh restrictions aimed at curbing the second wave of coronavirus -- indicating a quick return to recession.

- Key figures around 1730 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 6,333.84 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.1 percent at 13,126.97 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 5,492.15 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,463.04 New York - Dow: UP 0.6 percent at 29,450.67 Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 percent at 26,486.20 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,414.49 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: Closed for a holiday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1835 from $1.1857 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3307 from $1.3275 Dollar/yen: UP at 104.31 Yen from 103.86 yen Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.93 pence from 89.32 penceWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.6 percent at $43.00 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 1.0 percent at $45.96

