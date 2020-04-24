UrduPoint.com
European Stock Markets Slide In Early Deals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:20 PM

European stock markets slide in early deals

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :European stocks slid in early deals Friday, with EU leaders divided over the size of a financial rescue package to stimulate the bloc's economy left battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Around an hour after opening, London was down 1.3 percent, Frankfurt dropped 1.6 percent, Paris retreated 1.5 percent, Milan lost 1.4 percent and Madrid tumbled 2.1 percent.

"The inability of the EU to come together quickly and agree, even in times of emergency, isn't just frustrating, it's harmful to all members," noted Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda trading group.

"They seem to have agreed on the idea of a recovery fund while leaving the details for a future date," he told AFP.

The United States on Friday approved nearly half a billion Dollars in new stimulus but European leaders were divided on their own measures as the world sought to salvage economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Erlam added that "investors may also be reacting badly to remdesivir's performance in its first randomised clinical trial".

US stocks ended flat Thursday and Tokyo dropped Friday, following reports that the closely watched antiviral drug remdesivir has had no effect on patients in a coronavirus test.

"This was a ray of hope earlier this week and already we're learning the pitfalls of getting too excited about these cures at the early stages of testing," Erlam said.

