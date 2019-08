London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :European stock markets were largely steady at the open Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index showing a gain of 0.2 percent to 7,268.65 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 opened flat at 11,751.21 points and the Paris CAC 30 fell less than 0.1 percent to 5,360.07.