European Stocks Advance At Open

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

European stocks advance at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets climbed at the open Friday, despite earlier losses in Asia, as investors took their cue from a record performance on Wall Street.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index grew 0.3 percent to 6,982.23 points, compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.4 percent to 15,210.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.2 percent to 6,315.16.

