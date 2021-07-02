UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Advance At Open

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:00 PM

European stocks advance at open

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :European stocks climbed at the open on Friday, after another record-breaking Wall Street performance and before key US data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.4 percent to 7,155.99 points, compared with the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.6 percent to 15,693.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent to 6,580.37.

Traders are now looking forward to much-anticipated US jobs data later in the day, which will provide a fresh snapshot of the world's biggest economy -- and possibly give the Federal Reserve further reason to begin tapering ultra-loose monetary policy.

Related Topics

World Paris Frankfurt Stocks Jobs

Recent Stories

Pakistan achieves the highest ever export target

21 minutes ago

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

57 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.