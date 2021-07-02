European stocks advance at open

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :European stocks climbed at the open on Friday, after another record-breaking Wall Street performance and before key US data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.4 percent to 7,155.99 points, compared with the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 0.6 percent to 15,693.86 points and the Paris CAC 40 rose 0.4 percent to 6,580.37.

Traders are now looking forward to much-anticipated US jobs data later in the day, which will provide a fresh snapshot of the world's biggest economy -- and possibly give the Federal Reserve further reason to begin tapering ultra-loose monetary policy.