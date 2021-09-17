UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Advance In Early Deals

London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe's main stock markets rose in early deals on Friday after a broadly upbeat session in Asia heading into the weekend.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,058.28 points, despite news of sliding UK retail sales.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 won 0.8 percent to 6,675.17 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.7 percent to 15,756.50.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

