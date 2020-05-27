UrduPoint.com
European Stocks Ahead At Open

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:50 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :European stock markets advanced at the open on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off a downbeat Asian session to focus on easing coronavirus concerns.

In initial deals, London's FTSE 100 index trod 0.

8 percent higher to stand at 6,118.26 points, compared with Tuesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.6 percent at 4,634.68 points and in Frankfurt the DAX added 0.4 percent to 11,552.99 points.

