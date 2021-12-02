UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Attempt Rebound At Open

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:00 AM

European stocks attempt rebound at open

London, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :European stock markets attempted to rebound in opening deals on Wednesday, in a rollercoaster week that has been jarred by fears over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 1.0 percent to 7,131.03 points on the first day of December.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX added 0.9 percent to 15,238.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.9 percent to 6,779.40.

"Investors enter the final month of the year in reflective mood, as the Omicron variant adds to the list of concerns on the wall of worry," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at trading firm Interactive Investor.

He added: "Even though there is insufficient information on the latest variant fully to assess the impact, there is an increasing feeling that any fallout would be less severe than that seen in the initial pandemic." Asian equities mostly rose Wednesday and oil prices bounced after top drugs makers offered differing opinions on their vaccines' efficacy against Omicron and the Federal Reserve took a hawkish pivot on monetary policy.

Global stocks and oil had sunk Tuesday as Moderna warned current vaccines might be less effective at fending off Omicron.

Sentiment was also hit as data showed that eurozone inflation spiked to a record high on runaway energy costs in November.

Related Topics

Drugs Oil London Paris Frankfurt November December Stocks Market Top Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.