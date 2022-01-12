UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Climb At Open Before US Inflation Data

Published January 12, 2022

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets rose at the open Wednesday with all eyes on the latest US inflation reading.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.5 percent to 7,529.64 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.6 percent to 16,039.80 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 7,228.57.

US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell on Tuesday said he was determined to rein in runaway inflation, as markets prepare for an official update Wednesday on cost pressures in the world's biggest economy.

Meanwhile data out of China on Wednesday showed the country's inflation had eased, handing policymakers room for measures to kickstart its stuttering economy including interest rate cuts, according to analysts.

