UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Climb At Open On US Election Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:40 PM

European stocks climb at open on US election day

World, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets advanced Tuesday at the open, after solid gains overnight, with all eyes on the US presidential election as Americans prepared to head to the polls.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 rose 1.1 percent to 5,715.53 points, the Paris CAC 40 added 0.9 percent to 4,734.09 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 was up 0.6 percent at 11,860.97.

"Today, the economic Calendar is relatively quiet in the UK and eurozone, with events on the other side of the Atlantic expected to drive sentiment as attention switches firmly to election day," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

"Investors are bracing themselves for plenty of market moving headlines later tonight which is expected to bring significant volatility," she added.

Asian markets extended gains Tuesday as Americans readied to vote in one of the most keenly watched elections ever, with traders betting on a Democratic sweep of the White House and Congress that would likely see a huge new economic stimulus package agreed.

Joe Biden has maintained his healthy lead over Donald Trump in national polls for weeks as the president is buffeted by his handling of the coronavirus, which is seeing a resurgence across the country.

While Tuesday is formally Election Day, in reality Americans have been voting for weeks. With a huge expansion in mail-in voting to safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 100 million people have already made their choice.

Related Topics

Election Vote White House Trump London Paris Frankfurt Lead United Kingdom Congress Market All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

7 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

16 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

33 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

33 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

41 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.