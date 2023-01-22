ISTANBUL, Jan 22(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :- - European stocks closed in positive territory Sunday except for the UK's exchange.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, was up 1.83 points, or 0.4%, to 456.46.

Germany's DAX 30 increased 53 points, or 0.35%, to finish at 15,187.

France's CAC 40 was the best performer -- rising 33 points, or 0.48%, to 7,077.

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 79 points, or 0.31%, to 25,981. Spain's IBEX 35, meanwhile, added 19 points, or 0.22%, to close at 8,890.

The UK's FTSE 100, on the other hand, fell 9 points, or 0.12%, to end the session at 7,851.