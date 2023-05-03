UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Close Tuesday With Losses Of Over 1%

May 03, 2023

ISTANBUL, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :European stock exchanges closed Tuesday with losses of more than 1% apiece.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90% of the market capitalization of the European market in 17 countries, fell 5.8 points, or 1.24%, to finish the day at 461.08.

The UK's FTSE 100 lost 97 points, or 1.24%, to end the session at 7,773. Germany's DAX 30, meanwhile, shed 195 points, or 1.23%, to 15,726 France's CAC 40 dropped 108 points, or 1.45%, to close at 7,383.

Italy's FTSE MIB plummeted 447 points, or 1.65%, to 26,630.

Spain's IBEX 35 was the worst performer of the day, down 159 points, or 1.72%, to end the day at 9,082

