European Stocks Dip As Iran Targets US Forces In Iraq

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:50 PM

European stocks dip as Iran targets US forces in Iraq

London, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Europe's main stock markets slid at the open on Wednesday after Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq following the killing of its top general.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies lost 0.4 percent to 7,542.

24 points compared with Tuesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.8 percent 13,124.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.5 percent to 5,981.99.

"Global markets have been shaken ... after Iran launched an unexpected missile attack against multiple US military bases in Iraq," said analyst Bethel Loh at trading firm ThinkMarkets.

