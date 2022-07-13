UrduPoint.com

European Stocks Drop Before Key US Inflation Data

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2022 | 01:40 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Europe's main stock markets retreated sharply on Wednesday, accelerating losses ahead of vital US inflation data for June.

London's FTSE 100 index lost 1.1 percent to 7,134.22 points compared with Tuesday's close, despite news of rebounding UK economic growth in May.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index slid 1.2 percent to 12,746.77 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.9 percent to 5,990.95.

The euro clawed its way back slightly one day after hitting parity with the Dollar for the first time in two decades on eurozone recession fears.

"Markets are on tenterhooks ahead of the US inflation data which will hold great sway over the Fed's rate-hike plans," said Exinity Markets analyst Han Tan.

"A fresh four-decade high for the CPI headline print, along with more signs of unabating inflationary pressures, may well force the Fed to punch harder and faster in its battle against runaway consumer prices." Markets fear more evidence of red hot US inflation will prompt the Fed to double down on large interest rate hikes after it ramped up rates last month by three-quarters of a percentage point.

US inflation had spiked to a four-decade high of 8.6 percent in May.

The world's major central banks are ramping up borrowing costs in a bid to drive down surging consumer prices.

Inflation is soaring worldwide as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns and amid the Ukraine war that is pushing already high energy costs skyward.

